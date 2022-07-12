The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Tuesday, July 12) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Tuesday, July 12) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Tuesday, July 12 (from 5pm):

5.05pm – easyJet flight from Biarritz – EZY8318 – CANCELLED

5.35pm – Vueling flight from Paris – VY6944 – CANCELLED

5.50pm – easyJet flight from Belfast Intl – EZY836 – CANCELLED

6.55pm – Vueling flight from Bilbao – VY7292 – CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Malaga – VY6616 – CANCELLED

7.10pm – Vueling flight from Santiago – VY7108 – CANCELLED

7.35pm – easyJet flight from Glasgow – EZY886 – CANCELLED

8pm – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W65757C – CANCELLED

10.50pm – Enter Air flight from Banjul – ENT478 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Tuesday, July 12 (from 5pm):

5.05pm – Wizz Air flight to Chania – W95741 – DELAYED 5.50pm

5.10pm – British Airways flight to Bordeaux – BA2788 – DELAYED 5.53pm

5.15pm – easyJet flight to Lisbon – EZY8719 – DELAYED 5.43pm

5.25pm – Wizz Air flight to Palma Mallorca – W95721 – DELAYED 6.45pm

5.50pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8257 – DELAYED 6.14pm

5.55pm – British Airways flight to Palma Mallorca – BA2878 – NEXT INFO 5.55pm

6pm – easyJet flight to Belfast Intl – EZY823 – DELAYED 6.22pm

6.05pm – easyJet flight to Paris CdG – EZY8327 – DELAYED 6.31pm

6.10pm – easyJet flight to Venice – EZY6469 – DELAYED 6.55pm

6.20pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.20pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5949 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.20pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.40pm – easyJet flight to Toulouse – EZY8339 – DELAYED 7.25pm

7.05pm – easyJet flight to Jersey – EZY897 – DELAYED 7.55pm

7.20pm – easyJet flight to La Rochelle – EZY8995 – DELAYED 7.55pm

7.30pm – Wizz Air flight to Vienna – W65701 – DELAYED 8.05pm

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Bilbao – BA8059 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Bilbao – IB5727 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Bilbao – VY7293 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA8107 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Malaga – IB5963 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Malaga – VY6617 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – British Airways flight to Santiago – BA8097 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5555 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5987 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Vueling flight to Santiago – VY7109 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65747C – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.30pm – easyJet flight to Belfast Intl – EZY839 – DELAYED 9.25pm

8.40pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65758C – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.50pm – TUI flight to Dalaman – TOM626 – DELAYED 10pm

9.05pm – Wizz Air flight to Milan-Malpensa – W65785 – DELAYED 10.10pm