Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways, Vueling and Wizz Air flights for Tuesday, July 12

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:49 pm

The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Tuesday, July 12) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Tuesday, July 12) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Tuesday, July 12 (from 5pm):

5.05pm – easyJet flight from Biarritz – EZY8318CANCELLED

5.35pm – Vueling flight from Paris – VY6944 CANCELLED

5.50pm – easyJet flight from Belfast Intl – EZY836 CANCELLED

6.55pm – Vueling flight from Bilbao – VY7292 CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Malaga – VY6616CANCELLED

7.10pm – Vueling flight from Santiago – VY7108CANCELLED

7.35pm – easyJet flight from Glasgow – EZY886CANCELLED

8pm – Wizz Air flight from Madrid – W65757CCANCELLED

10.50pm – Enter Air flight from Banjul – ENT478 CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Tuesday, July 12 (from 5pm):

5.05pm – Wizz Air flight to Chania – W95741 DELAYED 5.50pm

5.10pm – British Airways flight to Bordeaux – BA2788DELAYED 5.53pm

5.15pm – easyJet flight to Lisbon – EZY8719DELAYED 5.43pm

5.25pm – Wizz Air flight to Palma Mallorca – W95721DELAYED 6.45pm

5.50pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8257 DELAYED 6.14pm

5.55pm – British Airways flight to Palma Mallorca – BA2878 NEXT INFO 5.55pm

6pm – easyJet flight to Belfast Intl – EZY823DELAYED 6.22pm

6.05pm – easyJet flight to Paris CdG – EZY8327DELAYED 6.31pm

6.10pm – easyJet flight to Venice – EZY6469DELAYED 6.55pm

6.20pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.20pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5949 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.20pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.40pm – easyJet flight to Toulouse – EZY8339DELAYED 7.25pm

7.05pm – easyJet flight to Jersey – EZY897 DELAYED 7.55pm

7.20pm – easyJet flight to La Rochelle – EZY8995 DELAYED 7.55pm

7.30pm – Wizz Air flight to Vienna – W65701 DELAYED 8.05pm

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Bilbao – BA8059 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Bilbao – IB5727 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Bilbao – VY7293ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA8107ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Malaga – IB5963 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Malaga – VY6617ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – British Airways flight to Santiago – BA8097ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5555ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5987 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.55pm – Vueling flight to Santiago – VY7109ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65747C ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.30pm – easyJet flight to Belfast Intl – EZY839 DELAYED 9.25pm

8.40pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65758CENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.50pm – TUI flight to Dalaman – TOM626DELAYED 10pm

9.05pm – Wizz Air flight to Milan-Malpensa – W65785DELAYED 10.10pm

9.35pm – Wizz Air flight to Sofia – W64400DELAYED 10.20pm

