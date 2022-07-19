Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways, Vueling and Wizz Air flights for Tuesday, July 19

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 19th July 2022, 9:36 am

The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Tuesday, July 19) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Tuesday, July 19 (from 10am):

11am – easyJet flight from Edinburgh – EZY6474CANCELLED

12.10pm – Wizz Air flight from Naples – W65792CANCELLED

1.15pm – Eastern Airways flight from Newquay – T3453CANCELLED

5.55pm – easyJet flight from Dubrovnik – EZY6428 CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Tuesday, July 19 (from 10am):

10.10am – Vistara flight to Delhi – UK016ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.05am – Wizz Air flight to Larnaca – W95749DELAYED 12.40pm

11.10am – Corendon Airlines flight to Heraklion – XR288DELAYED 12.10pm

11.45am – easyJet flight to Dubrovnik – EZY6427ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11.50am – easyJet flight to Faro – EZY6463DELAYED 12.30pm

12.25pm – jetBlue flight to Boston – B61926ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.50pm – Wizz Air flight to Naples – W65791ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.55pm – Eastern Airways flight to Newquay – T3454ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.25pm – TUI flight to Kos – TOM4272DELAYED 7.05pm

7.30pm – Scoot flight to Bangkok – TR753DELAYED 8.30pm

7.30pm – Nouvelair flight to Tunis – BJ845 DELAYED 8.30pm

