Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Matt Pole
Tuesday, 26th July 2022, 8:50 am

The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Tuesday, July 26) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Tuesday, July 26) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Tuesday, July 26 (as of 9am:)

As of 9am this morning, no inbound flights have been cancelled so far today at Gatwick Airport

Departures across all terminals for Tuesday, July 26 (as of 9am:)

9.15am – TUI flight to Kefallinia – TOM4232 DELAYED 9.45am

9.30am – British Airways flight to RomeBA8057DELAYED 11.05am

9.30am – Iberia flight to Rome – IB5631DELAYED 11.05am

9.30am – Vueling flight to Rome – VY6229DELAYED 11.05am

9.50am – WestJet flight to Halifax – WS025 DELAYED 10.45am

10.10am – Vistara flight to Delhi – UK016ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11am – Freebird Airlines flight to Antalya – FHY588DELAYED 12.20pm

12.35pm – WestJet flight to Calgary – WS002DELAYED 1.15pm

1.25pm – British Airways flight to Faro – BA2852DELAYED 1.45pm

7.30pm – Scoot flight to Bangkok – TR753ENQUIRE AIRLINE

