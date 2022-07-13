The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Wednesday, July 13) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Wednesday, July 13 (from 5pm):

5.10pm – Vueling flight from Paris – VY6944 – CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Malaga – VY6616 – CANCELLED

8.15pm – Vueling flight from Rome – VY6226 – CANCELLED

9.15pm – easyJet flight from Preveza – EZY6482 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Wednesday, July, 13 (from 5pm):

5pm – easyJet flight to Geneva – EZS8478 – DELAYED 5.32pm

5.20pm – easyJet flight to Thira-Santorini – EZY8767 – DELAYED 5.43pm

5.25pm – British Airways flight to Riga – BA2242 – DELAYED 6.05pm

5.25pm – airBaltic flight to Riga – BT654 – DELAYED 6.05pm

5.40pm – easyJet flight to Glasgow – EZY877 – DELAYED 6.27pm

5.40pm – easyJet flight to Marseille – EZY8725 – DELAYED 6.40pm

5.40pm – easyJet flight to Palma Mallorca – EZY8633 – DELAYED 6.04pm

6pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5949 - ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.20pm – easyJet flight to Nice – EZY8359 – DELAYED 6.50pm

6.25pm – easyJet flight to Prague – EZY8997 – DELAYED 7.10pm

6.40pm – Wizz Air flight to Malaga – W95725 – DELAYED 7.45pm

7.35pm – easyJet flight to Malaga – EZY8613 – DELAYED 8.10pm

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA8107 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Malaga – IB5963 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Malaga – VY6617 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Wizz Air flight to Larnaca – W65747 – DELAYED 8.35pm

8.45pm – Norwegian Air flight to Oslo – DY1311 – DELAYED 9.25pm

8.55pm – British Airways flight to Rome – BA8055 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.55pm – Iberia flight to Rome – IB5629 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.55pm – Vueling flight to Rome – VY6227 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.50pm – Wizz Air flight to Bucharest – W63032 – DELAYED 10.45pm