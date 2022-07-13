Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways, Vueling and Wizz Air flights for Wednesday, July 13

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 4:39 pm

The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Wednesday, July 13) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Wednesday, July 13) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Wednesday, July 13 (from 5pm):

5.10pm – Vueling flight from Paris – VY6944CANCELLED

7pm – Vueling flight from Malaga – VY6616CANCELLED

8.15pm – Vueling flight from RomeVY6226CANCELLED

9.15pm – easyJet flight from Preveza – EZY6482 CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Wednesday, July, 13 (from 5pm):

5pm – easyJet flight to Geneva – EZS8478 DELAYED 5.32pm

5.20pm – easyJet flight to Thira-Santorini – EZY8767DELAYED 5.43pm

5.25pm – British Airways flight to Riga – BA2242 DELAYED 6.05pm

5.25pm – airBaltic flight to Riga – BT654DELAYED 6.05pm

5.40pm – easyJet flight to Glasgow – EZY877DELAYED 6.27pm

5.40pm – easyJet flight to Marseille – EZY8725DELAYED 6.40pm

5.40pm – easyJet flight to Palma Mallorca – EZY8633 DELAYED 6.04pm

6pm – British Airways flight to Paris – BA8103 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6pm – Iberia flight to Paris – IB5949 - ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6pm – Vueling flight to Paris – VY6945ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.20pm – easyJet flight to Nice – EZY8359 DELAYED 6.50pm

6.25pm – easyJet flight to Prague – EZY8997DELAYED 7.10pm

6.40pm – Wizz Air flight to Malaga – W95725DELAYED 7.45pm

7.35pm – easyJet flight to Malaga – EZY8613 DELAYED 8.10pm

7.40pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA8107ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Iberia flight to Malaga – IB5963ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7.40pm – Vueling flight to Malaga – VY6617ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Wizz Air flight to Larnaca – W65747 DELAYED 8.35pm

8.45pm – Norwegian Air flight to Oslo – DY1311DELAYED 9.25pm

8.55pm – British Airways flight to Rome – BA8055ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.55pm – Iberia flight to Rome – IB5629ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.55pm – Vueling flight to Rome – VY6227ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.50pm – Wizz Air flight to Bucharest – W63032 DELAYED 10.45pm

9.55pm – Wizz Air flight to Budapest – W62222DELAYED 10.50pm

