Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways, Vueling and Wizz Air flights for Wednesday, July 20

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 20th July 2022, 9:23 am

The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Wednesday, July 20) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Wednesday, July 20) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Wednesday, July 20 (from 9am):

10.05am – SkyAlps flight from Bolzano – BN1930 CANCELLED

1.15pm – Eastern Airways flight from Newquay – T3453CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Wednesday, July 20 (from 9am):

9.25am – British Airways flight to Dublin – BA5831 DELAYED 11.20am

9.25am – Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – EI231 DELAYED 11.20am

9.55am – easyJet flight to Porto – EJU8583DELAYED 11.25am

10.10am – Vistara flight to Delhi – UK016 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.30am – TUI flight to Punta Cana – TOM084DELAYED 11.35am

11am – SkyAlps flight to Bolzano – BN1931ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12pm – Wizz Air flight to Venice – W65789DELAYED 12.35pm

12.15pm – jetBlue flight to Boston – B61926ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.05pm – easyJet flight to Pristina – EZY6487DELAYED 1.55pm

1.30pm – Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – VS193ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.55pm – Eastern Airways flight to Newquay – T3454 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

2.10pm – easyJet flight to Pisa – EZY8233DELAYED 4.30pm

3.55pm – easyJet flight to Dalaman – EZY8847DELAYED 4.20pm

4.40pm – easyJet flight to Heraklion – EZY8763 DELAYED 5.25pm

7.50pm – easyJet flight to Aberdeen – EZY873DELAYED 10.10pm

