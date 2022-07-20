The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Wednesday, July 20) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Wednesday, July 20 (from 9am):

10.05am – SkyAlps flight from Bolzano – BN1930 – CANCELLED

1.15pm – Eastern Airways flight from Newquay – T3453 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Wednesday, July 20 (from 9am):

9.25am – British Airways flight to Dublin – BA5831 – DELAYED 11.20am

9.25am – Aer Lingus flight to Dublin – EI231 – DELAYED 11.20am

9.55am – easyJet flight to Porto – EJU8583 – DELAYED 11.25am

10.10am – Vistara flight to Delhi – UK016 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

10.30am – TUI flight to Punta Cana – TOM084 – DELAYED 11.35am

11am – SkyAlps flight to Bolzano – BN1931 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12pm – Wizz Air flight to Venice – W65789 – DELAYED 12.35pm

12.15pm – jetBlue flight to Boston – B61926 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.05pm – easyJet flight to Pristina – EZY6487 – DELAYED 1.55pm

1.30pm – Virgin Atlantic flight to New York – VS193 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.55pm – Eastern Airways flight to Newquay – T3454 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

2.10pm – easyJet flight to Pisa – EZY8233 – DELAYED 4.30pm

3.55pm – easyJet flight to Dalaman – EZY8847 – DELAYED 4.20pm

4.40pm – easyJet flight to Heraklion – EZY8763 – DELAYED 5.25pm