Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled and delayed easyJet, British Airways, Vueling and Wizz Air flights for Wednesday, July 27

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations and delays in recent weeks.

By Matt Pole
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 8:58 am

The airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Wednesday, July 27) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Wednesday, July 27) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminals for Wednesday, July 27 (as of 9am:)

10.05am – SkyAlps flight from Bolzano – BN1930 CANCELLED

12.25pm – easyJet flight from Milan-Malpensa – EZY6442CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals for Wednesday, July 27 (as of 9am:)

10.10am – Vistara flight to Delhi – UK016ENQUIRE AIRLINE

11am – SkyAlps flight to Bolzano – BN1931 ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.15pm – jetBlue flight to Boston – B61926ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.35pm – TUI flight to Dalaman – TOM832DELAYED 6.35pm

5.35pm – TUI flight to Mahon – BY5368DELAYED 6pm

5.55pm – TUI flight to Kos – TOM4318DELAYED 6.20pm

