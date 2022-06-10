Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet and Wizz Air flights for Friday, June 10

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s not just easyJet which is axing flights from Gatwick, with Wizz Air also cancelling a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of easyJet and Wizz Air flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, June 9) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Friday, June 10) at Gatwick Airport.

Gatwick Airport cancellations - across all terminals

10.50am – easyJet flight from Venice – EZY8065

10.55am – easyJet flight from Turin – EZY6408

11.10am – easyJet flight from Zurich – EZY8114

11.20am – easyJet flight from Berlin – EZY8122

11.20am – easyJet flight from Milan-Malpensa – EZY8192

11.50am – easyJet flight from Seville – EZY8174#

12.45am – easyJet flight from Faro – EZY8920

12.45am – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W95724

1.05am – easyJet flight from – Nice – EZY8352

1.20am – easyJet flight from Sofia – EZY8974

1.40am – easyJet flight from Budapest – EZY8428

9.10pm – easyJet flight from Preveza – EZY6482

9.55pm – easyJet flight from Belfast City – EZY704

10.15pm – easyJet flight from Valencia – EZY8226

10.35pm – easyJet flight from Almeria – EZY8164

10.50pm – easyJet flight from Pisa – EZY8238

11.10pm – easyJet flight from Barcelona – EZY8580

11.25pm – easyJet flight from Palma Mallorca – EZY8634

Passengers from the following departing flights are also being encouraged to enquire with their airline:

1.05pm – easyJet flight to Preveza – EZY6481

1.25pm – easyJet flight to Paphos – EZY8937

1.50pm – Wizz Air flight to Tel Aviv – W95751

4.30pm – easyJet flight to Almeria – EZY8163

4.50pm – easyJet flight to Valencia – EZY8225

5.40pm – easyJet flight to Pisa – EZY8237

5.45pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8259

5.50pm – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY703

5.55pm – easyJet flight to Palma Mallorca – EZY8633