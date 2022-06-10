Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet and Wizz Air flights for Friday, June 10

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.
The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.
And it’s not just easyJet which is axing flights from Gatwick, with Wizz Air also cancelling a number of flights in recent days.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Friday, June 10) at Gatwick Airport.
Gatwick Airport cancellations - across all terminals
10.50am – easyJet flight from Venice – EZY8065
10.55am – easyJet flight from Turin – EZY6408
11.10am – easyJet flight from Zurich – EZY8114
11.20am – easyJet flight from Berlin – EZY8122
11.20am – easyJet flight from Milan-Malpensa – EZY8192
11.50am – easyJet flight from Seville – EZY8174#
12.45am – easyJet flight from Faro – EZY8920
12.45am – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W95724
1.05am – easyJet flight from – Nice – EZY8352
1.20am – easyJet flight from Sofia – EZY8974
1.40am – easyJet flight from Budapest – EZY8428
9.10pm – easyJet flight from Preveza – EZY6482
9.55pm – easyJet flight from Belfast City – EZY704
10.15pm – easyJet flight from Valencia – EZY8226
10.35pm – easyJet flight from Almeria – EZY8164
10.50pm – easyJet flight from Pisa – EZY8238
11.10pm – easyJet flight from Barcelona – EZY8580
11.25pm – easyJet flight from Palma Mallorca – EZY8634
Passengers from the following departing flights are also being encouraged to enquire with their airline:
1.05pm – easyJet flight to Preveza – EZY6481
1.25pm – easyJet flight to Paphos – EZY8937
1.50pm – Wizz Air flight to Tel Aviv – W95751
4.30pm – easyJet flight to Almeria – EZY8163
4.50pm – easyJet flight to Valencia – EZY8225
5.40pm – easyJet flight to Pisa – EZY8237
5.45pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8259
5.50pm – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY703
5.55pm – easyJet flight to Palma Mallorca – EZY8633
6.10pm – easyJet flight to Barcelona – EZY8579