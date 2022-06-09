Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet and Wizz Air flights for Thursday, June 9

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet which is axing flights from Gatwick, with Wizz Air also cancelling a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of easyJet and Wizz Air flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, June 9) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, June 9) at Gatwick Airport.

Gatwick Airport cancellations - across all terminals (from 9am)

11am – easyJet flight to Montpellier – EZY8054

11.10am – easyJet flight to Zurich – EZY8114

11.45am – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY8192

12.15pm – easyJet flight to Palermo – EZY8244

1.25pm – easyJet flight to Catania – EZY8566

2.15pm – easyJet flight to Seville – EZY8174

2.25pm – easyJet flight to Faro – EZY8918

2.35pm – easyJet flight to Marrakech – EZY8894

2.50pm – easyJet flight to Bodrum – EZY8832

4pm – easyJet flight to Montpellier – EZY6418

5.20pm – Wizz Air flight to Malaga – W94002

6.55pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65755C

7.20pm – easyJet flight to Lisbon – EJU5210

7.40pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65748C

8.10pm – easyJet flight to Limoges – EZY6458

9pm – easyJet flight to Verona – EZY8450

9.20pm – Wizz Air flight to Larnaca – W95750