Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Friday, June 17

Holidaymakers attempting to jet off from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations.

By Matt Pole
Friday, 17th June 2022, 9:57 am

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Friday, June 17) at Gatwick Airport.

Gatwick Airport cancellations - across all terminals (from 10.30am)

10.45am – easyJet flight to Munich – EZY8982

10.55am – easyJet flight to Turin – EZY6408

11.35am – easyJet flight to Milan-Bergamo – EZY8180

12.10pm – British Airways flight to Madrid – BA2835

1.40pm – easyJet flight to Budapest – EZY8428

1.45pm – easyJet flight to Pristina – EZY6488

1.55pm – Vueling flight to Barcelona – VY7826

2.05pm – easyJet flight to Athens – EZY8082

2.25pm – British Airways flight to Nice – BA2623

3.40pm – British Airways flight to Faro – BA2851

4.30pm – Wizz Air flight to Athens – W95746

6.10pm – British Airways flight to Bordeaux – BA2787

9.50pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8256

