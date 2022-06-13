Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Monday, June 13

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.
The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.
And it’s not just easyJet which is axing flights from Gatwick, with Wizz Air and British Airways also cancelling a number of flights in recent days.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Monday, June 13) at Gatwick Airport.
Gatwick Airport cancellations - across all terminals (from 9am)
9.40am – easyjet flight to Belfast Intl – EZY832
10.20am - easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY702
10.55am – easyJet flight to Glasgow – EZY6414
11.25am – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY8192
11.25am – easyJet flight to Seville – EZY8174
11.55am – easyJet flight to Copenhagen – EZY8266
12.15pm – easyJet flight to Palermo – EZY8244
12.35pm – easyJet flight to Bordeaux – EZY6452
1pm – easyJet flight to Sofia – EZY8974
1.35pm – easyJet flight to Pristina – EZY8992
2pm – Wizz Air flight to Faro – W95732
2.20pm – British Airways flight to Catania – BA2843
3.05pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8254
3.10pm – British Airways flight to Amsterdam – BA2827
3.20pm – Royal Air Maroc flight to Casablanca – AT802
4.20pm – China Airlines flight to Taipei – CI069
5.45pm – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY8194
6.30pm – easyJet flight to Copenhagen – EZY8268
7.25pm – easyJet flight to Amsterdam – EJU8880
8.40pm – Wizz Air flight to Bourgas – W65755
9pm – easyJet flight to Malta – EZY8826
9.55pm – easyJet flight to Budapest – EZY8426
10.20pm – easyJet flight to Olbia – EZY8680