Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Monday, June 20

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Monday, June 20) at Gatwick Airport.

Arrivals across all terminals (from 9.30am)

10.55am – easyJet flight from Glasgow – EZY6414 – CANCELLED

11.25am – easyJet flight from Seville – EZY8174 – CANCELLED

11.40am – Royal Air Maroc flight from Marrakech – CANCELLED

11.50am – easyJet flight from Turin – EZY6408 – CANCELLED

12.15pm – easyJet flight from Palermo – EZY8244 – CANCELLED

1.35pm – easyJet flight from Pristina – EZY8992 – CANCELLED

3.35pm – Croatia Airlines flight from Split – OU494 – CANCELLED

4.55pm – Emirates flight from Dubai via Abu Dhabi – EK2503 – CANCELLED

8.30pm – easyJet flight from Amsterdam – EZY8882 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals (from 9.30am)

9.35am – Norwegian Air flight to Bergen – DY1317 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.35pm – Royal Air Maroc flight to Marrakech – AT673 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.55pm – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY6441 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.25pm – Croatia Airlines flight to Split – OU495 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.35pm – easyJet flight to Krakow – EZY8513 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE