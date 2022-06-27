Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Monday, June 27

Passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport have been hit by a swathe of cancellations in recent weeks.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 27th June 2022, 8:08 am

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Monday, June 27) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Monday, June 27) at Gatwick Airport.

Arrivals across all terminals (from 8.30am):

10.50am – Norwegian Air flight from Oslo – DY1304 – CANCELLED

1.55pm – easyJet flight from Catania – EZY6438 – CANCELLED

4.20pm – China Airlines flight from Taipei – CI069 – CANCELLED

8.30pm – easyJet flight from Milan-Malpensa – EZY6442 – CANCELLED

9.20pm – easyJet flight from Palma Mallorca – EJU8636 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals (from 8.30am):

12.10pm – Norwegian Air flight to Oslo – DY1305 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.55pm – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY6441 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.10pm – China Airlines flight to Taipei – CI070 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

READ THIS: Gatwick Airport: Flight delays and cancellations - Can I claim compensation? What can I claim for? How can I claim compensation?

The latest Gatwick Airport queues update

EasyJet cabin crew strike in Spain: Why are they striking? When are they striking? Which Spanish airports will be affected?

Man arrested and charged after vehicle is abandoned at Gatwick Airport

Gatwick AirportPassengersWizz AirBritish Airways