Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Saturday, June 25

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Friday, June 24) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Saturday, June 25) at Gatwick Airport.

Arrivals across all terminals:

11.20am – easyJet flight from Copenhagen – EZY8266 – CANCELLED

1.20pm – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W95724A – CANCELLED

2.10pm – easyJet flight from Malaga – EZY6472- CANCELLED

2.45pm – easyJet flight from Mahon – EZY6494 – CANCELLED

3.25pm – Vueling flight from Florence – VY6206 – CANCELLED

7.30pm – easyJet flight from Edinburgh – EZY6474 – CANCELLED

7.30pm – Vueling flight from Santiago – VY7108 – CANCELLED

10.50pm – easyJet flight from Catania – EZY6438 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals:

12.10pm – Wizz Air flight to Palermo – W65686A – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.25pm – easyJet flight to Edinburgh – EZY6473 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.35pm – easyJet flight to Catania – EZY6437 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.15pm – Enter Air flight to Olbia – ENT413 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – British Airways flight to Santiago – BA8097 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Iberia flight to Santiago- – IB5555 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm – Iberia flight to Santiago – IB5987 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.10pm - Vueling flight to Santiago – VY7109 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE