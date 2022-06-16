Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Thursday, June 16

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, June 16) at Gatwick Airport.

Gatwick Airport cancellations - across all terminals (from 9.30am)

10.30am – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY702

10.45am – easyJet flight to Munich – EZY8982

10.50am – easyJet flight to Edinburgh – EZY6474

11am – easyJet flight to Montpellier – EZY8054

11.15am – British Airways flight to Amsterdam – BA2825

11.45am – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY8192

12.15pm – easyJet flight to Palermo – EZY8244

12.35pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8260

1.55pm – easyJet flight to Athens – EZY8082

2.10pm – British Airways flight to Malaga – BA2793

2.15pm – British Airways flight to Palma Mallorca – BA2877

2.25pm – easyJet flight to Faro – EZY8918

2.50pm – easyJet flight to Bodrum – EZY8832

7.40pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65748C

8.40pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65755C