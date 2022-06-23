Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Thursday, June 23

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, June 23) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, June 23) at Gatwick Airport.

Arrivals across all terminals (from 9.30am)

10.45am – easyJet flight from Munich – EZY8982 – CANCELLED

11am – easyJet flight from Montpellier – EZY8054 – CANCELLED

11.15am – British Airways flight from Amsterdam – BA2825 – CANCELLED

12.40pm – British Airways flight from Alicante – BA2631 – CANCELLED

12.40pm – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W95724 – CANCELLED

12.55pm – British Airways flight from Mahon – BA2567 – CANCELLED

2.10pm – British Airways flight from Malaga – BA2793 – CANCELLED

3.20pm – Royal Air Maroc flight from Casablanca – AT802 – CANCELLED

3.45pm – easyJet flight from Sofia – EZY6538 – CANCELLED

8.05pm – Norwegian Air flight from Oslo – DY1310 – CANCELLED

8.45pm – easyJet flight from Bordeaux – EZY6452 – CANCELLED

9.10pm – easyJet flight from Turin – EZY6408 – CANCELLED

9.30pm – British Airways flight from Berlin – BA2619 – CANCELLED

10.15pm – British Airways flight from Turin – BA2577 – CANCELLED

10.15pm – Vueling flight from Turin – VY9944 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals (from 9.30am)

2.10pm – British Airways flight to Tenerife – BA2704 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.10pm – British Airways flight to Arrecife – BA2732 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.10pm – Vueling flight to Arrecife – VY9973 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.15pm – easyJet flight to Bordeaux – EZY6451 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.20pm – Royal Air Maroc flight to Casablanca – AT803 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.35pm – easyJet flight to Turin – EZY6407 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

4.40pm – British Airways flight to Berlin – BA2618 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.05pm – easyJet flight to Krakow – EZY8513 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.40pm – easyJet flight to Madrid – EZY8281 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.50pm – British Airways flight to Turin – BA2576 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.50pm – Vueling flight to Turin – VY9945 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.05pm – easyJet flight to Paris CdG – EZY8327 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.45pm – Norwegian Air flight to Oslo – DY1311 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE