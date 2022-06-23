Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Thursday, June 23

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.
The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.
And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.
The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.
Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.
The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.
This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Thursday, June 23) at Gatwick Airport.
Arrivals across all terminals (from 9.30am)
10.45am – easyJet flight from Munich – EZY8982 – CANCELLED
11am – easyJet flight from Montpellier – EZY8054 – CANCELLED
11.15am – British Airways flight from Amsterdam – BA2825 – CANCELLED
12.40pm – British Airways flight from Alicante – BA2631 – CANCELLED
12.40pm – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W95724 – CANCELLED
12.55pm – British Airways flight from Mahon – BA2567 – CANCELLED
2.10pm – British Airways flight from Malaga – BA2793 – CANCELLED
3.20pm – Royal Air Maroc flight from Casablanca – AT802 – CANCELLED
3.45pm – easyJet flight from Sofia – EZY6538 – CANCELLED
8.05pm – Norwegian Air flight from Oslo – DY1310 – CANCELLED
8.45pm – easyJet flight from Bordeaux – EZY6452 – CANCELLED
9.10pm – easyJet flight from Turin – EZY6408 – CANCELLED
9.30pm – British Airways flight from Berlin – BA2619 – CANCELLED
10.15pm – British Airways flight from Turin – BA2577 – CANCELLED
10.15pm – Vueling flight from Turin – VY9944 – CANCELLED
Departures across all terminals (from 9.30am)
2.10pm – British Airways flight to Tenerife – BA2704 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
3.10pm – British Airways flight to Arrecife – BA2732 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
3.10pm – Vueling flight to Arrecife – VY9973 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
4.15pm – easyJet flight to Bordeaux – EZY6451 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
4.20pm – Royal Air Maroc flight to Casablanca – AT803 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
4.35pm – easyJet flight to Turin – EZY6407 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
4.40pm – British Airways flight to Berlin – BA2618 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
5.05pm – easyJet flight to Krakow – EZY8513 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
5.40pm – easyJet flight to Madrid – EZY8281 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
5.50pm – British Airways flight to Turin – BA2576 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
5.50pm – Vueling flight to Turin – VY9945 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
6.05pm – easyJet flight to Paris CdG – EZY8327 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
8.45pm – Norwegian Air flight to Oslo – DY1311 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE
10.15pm – Wizz Air flight to Mikonos – W95743 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE