Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Tuesday, June 14

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Tuesday, June 14) at Gatwick Airport.

Gatwick Airport cancellations - across all terminals (from 9.30am)

10.30am – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY702

11am – easyJet flight to Ibiza – EZY8648

11am – easyJet flight to Montpellier – EZY6586

11.45am – easyJet flight to Valencia – EZY8224

11.50am – easyJet flight to Almeria – EZY8164

11.50am – easyJet flight to Cagliari – EZY8312

12.20pm – Wizz Air flight to Malaga – W95724

12.45pm – easyJet flight to Barcelona – EZY8572

12.55pm – easyJet flight to Catania – EZY8566

1.55pm – British Airways flight to Nice – BA2623

2pm – easyJet flight to Athens – EZY8082

4.30pm – China Airlines flight to Taipei – CI069

4.55pm – British Airways flight to Larnaca – BA2673

7.05pm – easyJet flight to Preveza – EZY8370

8pm – Wizz Air flight to Madrid – W65757C