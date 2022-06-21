Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Tuesday, June 21

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Tuesday, June 21) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by David Parry/PA Wire

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

Arrivals across all terminals (from 9.30am)

10.30am – easyJet flight from Belfast City – EZY702 – CANCELLED

11am – easyJet flight from Edinburgh – EZY6474 – CANCELLED

11am – easyJet flight from Ibiza – EZY8648 – CANCELLED

11am – easyJet flight from Montpellier – EZY6586 – CANCELLED

11.10am – British Airways flight from Amsterdam – BA2825 – CANCELLED

11.35am – easyJet flight from Milan-Bergamo – EZY8180 – CANCELLED

11.50am – easyJet flight from Cagliari – EZY8312 – CANCELLED

12.45pm – easyJet flight from Barcelona – EZY8572 – CANCELLED

12.55pm – easyJet flight from Catania – EZY8566 – CANCELLED

1.55pm – British Airways flight from Nice – BA2623 – CANCELLED

2pm – easyJet flight from Athens – EZY8082 – CANCELLED

7.05pm – easyJet flight from Preveza – EZY8370 – CANCELLED

8.10pm – easyJet flight from Bordeaux – EZY6452 – CANCELLED

8.50pm – Wizz Air flight from Malaga – W95002 – CANCELLED

9.45pm – easyJet flight from Cologne – EZY8530 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals (from 9.30am)

11.50am – easyJet flight to Preveza – EZY8369 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

12.05pm – Wizz Air flight to Palermo – W65686A – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

1.55pm – British Airways flight to Tenerife – BA2702 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

3.55pm – easyJet flight to Bordeaux – EZY6451 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.35pm – easyJet flight to Krakow – EZY8513 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.40pm – easyJet flight to Madrid – EZY8281 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.55pm – British Airways flight to Palma Mallorca – BA2878 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.05pm – easyJet flight to Brindisi – EZY8373 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

7pm – easyJet flight to Inverness – EZY865 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE