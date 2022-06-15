Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Wednesday, June 15

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Wednesday, June 15) at Gatwick Airport.

Gatwick Airport cancellations - across all terminals (from 9.30am)

10.30am – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY702

10.50am – easyJet flight to Nice – EZY8350

11.35am – easyJet flight to Alicante – EZY8660

11.40am – easyJet flight to Bilbao – EZY8022

12.05pm – easyJet flight to Malaga – EZY8600

12.10pm – easyJet flight to Ljubljana – EZY8422

12.25pm – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY6442

12.40pm – British Airways flight to Alicante – BA2631

12.45pm – Wizz Air flight to Malaga – W95724

1pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8252

2.50pm – easyJet flight to Fuerteventura – EZY8536

4.30pm – China Airlines flight to Taipei – CI069

7pm – Enter Air flight to Preveza – ENT438

7.25pm – easyJet flight to Amsterdam – EJU8880