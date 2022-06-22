Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet, British Airways and Wizz Air flights for Wednesday, June 22

EasyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

The airline said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And it’s not just easyJet who have been axing flights from Gatwick. Wizz Air and British Airways have also cancelled a number of flights in recent days.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Wednesday, June 22) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by David Parry/PA Wire

The airport has also announced that it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 825 in July and 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Wednesday, June 22) at Gatwick Airport.

Arrivals across all terminals (from 9.30am)

10.30am – easyJet flight from Belfast City – EZY702 – CANCELLED

10.40am – easyJet flight from Bordeaux – BA2787 – CANCELLED

10.50am – easyJet flight from Nice – EZY8350 – CANCELLED

11.35am – easyJet flight from Alicante – EZY8660 – CANCELLED

11.40am – easyJet flight from Bilbao – EZY8022 – CANCELLED

12.05pm – easyJet flight from Malaga – EZY8600 – CANCELLED

12.25pm – easyJet flight from Milan-Malpensa – EZY6442 – CANCELLED

1pm – easyJet flight from Rome – EZY8252 – CANCELLED

2.50pm – easyJet flight from Fuerteventura – EZY8536 – CANCELLED

7.25pm – easyJet flight from Amsterdam – EJU8880 – CANCELLED

8.20pm – Norwegian Air flight from Bergen – DY1318 – CANCELLED

10.05pm – easyJet flight from Copenhagen – EZY8270 – CANCELLED

Departures across all terminals (from 9.30am)

2.50pm – British Airways flight to Tenerife – BA2702 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

5.10pm – easyJet flight to Dubrovnik – EZY8519 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.20pm – easyJet flight to Nice – EZY8359 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

6.45pm – easyJet flight to Toulouse – EZY8339 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

8.55pm – Norwegian Air flight to Bergen – DY1319 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE

9.50pm – easyJet flight to Kos – EZY8797 – ENQUIRE AIRLINE