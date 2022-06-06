Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet flights for Monday, June 6

Holidaymakers attempting to jet off from Gatwick Airport on an easyJet flight have been hit by a swathe of cancellations.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 6th June 2022, 8:58 am

The airline said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

EasyJet said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Monday, June 6) at Gatwick Airport.

Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 9am)

10.10am – easyJet flight to Edinburgh – EZY6474

10.45am – easyJet flight to Geneva – EZY6580

11.15am – easyJet flight to Zurich – EZY8114

11.25am – easyJet flight to Bilbao – EZY8022

11.25am – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY8192

11.25am – easyJet flight to Seville – EZY8174

12.15pm – easyJet flight to Palermo – EZY8244

1pm – easyJet flight to Sofia – EZY8974

1.10pm – easyJet flight to Madrid – EZY8276

1.50pm – easyJet flight to Malta – EZY8824

2.40pm – easyJet flight to Valencia – EZY8222

3.50pm – easyJet flight to Milan-Bergamo – EZY6450

