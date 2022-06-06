Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet flights for Monday, June 6

The airline said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

EasyJet said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Monday, June 6) at Gatwick Airport.

Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 9am)

10.10am – easyJet flight to Edinburgh – EZY6474

10.45am – easyJet flight to Geneva – EZY6580

11.15am – easyJet flight to Zurich – EZY8114

11.25am – easyJet flight to Bilbao – EZY8022

11.25am – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY8192

11.25am – easyJet flight to Seville – EZY8174

12.15pm – easyJet flight to Palermo – EZY8244

1pm – easyJet flight to Sofia – EZY8974

1.10pm – easyJet flight to Madrid – EZY8276

1.50pm – easyJet flight to Malta – EZY8824

2.40pm – easyJet flight to Valencia – EZY8222