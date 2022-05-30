Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet flights for Monday, May 30

Holidaymakers attempting to jet off from Gatwick Airport on an easyJet flight this half-term have been hit by a swathe of cancellations.

By Matt Pole
Monday, 30th May 2022, 9:06 am

The airline said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

EasyJet said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Monday, May 30) at Gatwick Airport.

Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 9am)

9.10am – easyJet flight to Amsterdam – EZY8870

9.40am – easyJet flight to Belfast Intl – EZY832

10.10am – easyJet flight to Edinburgh – EZY6474

10.45am – easyJet flight to Geneva – EZY6580

11.25am – easyJet flight to Bilbao – EZY8022

11.25am – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY8192

11.25am – easyJet flight to Seville – EZY8174

12.15pm – easyJet flight to Palermo – EZY8244

12.55pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8260

1.10pm – easyJet flight to Madrid – EZY8276

1.35pm – easyJet flight to Pristina – EZY8992

3.50pm – easyJet flight to Milan-Bergamo – EZY6450

4.45pm – easyJet flight to Barcelona – EZY8574

10.15pm – easyJet flight to Valencia – EZY8226

