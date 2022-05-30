Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet flights for Monday, May 30

The airline said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.
EasyJet said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Monday, May 30) at Gatwick Airport.
Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 9am)
9.10am – easyJet flight to Amsterdam – EZY8870
9.40am – easyJet flight to Belfast Intl – EZY832
10.10am – easyJet flight to Edinburgh – EZY6474
10.45am – easyJet flight to Geneva – EZY6580
11.25am – easyJet flight to Bilbao – EZY8022
11.25am – easyJet flight to Milan-Malpensa – EZY8192
11.25am – easyJet flight to Seville – EZY8174
12.15pm – easyJet flight to Palermo – EZY8244
12.55pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8260
1.10pm – easyJet flight to Madrid – EZY8276
1.35pm – easyJet flight to Pristina – EZY8992
3.50pm – easyJet flight to Milan-Bergamo – EZY6450
4.45pm – easyJet flight to Barcelona – EZY8574
10.15pm – easyJet flight to Valencia – EZY8226
