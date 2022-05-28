Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet flights for Sunday, May 29

The airline said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

EasyJet said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Sunday, May 29) at Gatwick Airport.

Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 9am)

11am – easyJet flight to Bilbao – EZY8022

11am – easyJet flight to Ibiza – EZY8648

11.30am – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY702

11.40am – easyJet flight to Montpellier – EZY8054

11.55am – easyJet flight to Hamburg – EZY8344

12.25pm – easyJet flight to Naples – EZY8532

12.35pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8252

12.55pm – easyJet flight to Berlin – EZY8122

1.15pm – easyJet flight to Sofia – EZY8974

1.40pm – easyJet flight to Prague – EZY8994

3.50pm – easyJet flight to Tirana – EZY8942

4.20pm – easyJet flight to Berlin – EJU8210

4.35pm – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY704

5.15pm – easyJet flight to Krakow – EZY8514

5.45pm – easyJet flight to Budapest – EZY8426

6pm – easyJet flight to Porto – EZY8498

8.45pm – easyJet flight to Amsterdam – EZY8882

10.05pm – easyJet flight to Madrid – EZY8280