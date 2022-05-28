Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet flights for Sunday, May 29

The airline said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.
EasyJet said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Sunday, May 29) at Gatwick Airport.
Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 9am)
11am – easyJet flight to Bilbao – EZY8022
11am – easyJet flight to Ibiza – EZY8648
11.30am – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY702
11.40am – easyJet flight to Montpellier – EZY8054
11.55am – easyJet flight to Hamburg – EZY8344
12.25pm – easyJet flight to Naples – EZY8532
12.35pm – easyJet flight to Rome – EZY8252
12.55pm – easyJet flight to Berlin – EZY8122
1.15pm – easyJet flight to Sofia – EZY8974
1.40pm – easyJet flight to Prague – EZY8994
3.50pm – easyJet flight to Tirana – EZY8942
4.20pm – easyJet flight to Berlin – EJU8210
4.35pm – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY704
5.15pm – easyJet flight to Krakow – EZY8514
5.45pm – easyJet flight to Budapest – EZY8426
6pm – easyJet flight to Porto – EZY8498
8.45pm – easyJet flight to Amsterdam – EZY8882
10.05pm – easyJet flight to Madrid – EZY8280
