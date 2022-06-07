Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet flights for Tuesday, June 7

The airline said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

EasyJet said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Tuesday, June 7) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 9am)

09.10am – easyJet flight to Amsterdam – EZY8870

11am – easyJet flight to Ibiza – EZY8648

11.40am – easyJet flight to Copenhagen – EZY8270

11.45am – easyJet flight to Valencia – EZY8224

11.50am – easyJet flight to Cagliari – EZY8312

12.10pm – easyJet flight to Rijeka – EZY8112

12.45pm – easyJet flight to Barcelona – EZY8572

1.35pm – easyJet flight to Malta – EZY8824

1.40pm – easyJet flight to Bastia – EZY6426

2pm – easyJet flight to Athens – EZY8082

6.05pm – easyJet flight to Nantes – EZY8964

7.05pm – easyJet flight to Jersey – EZY896