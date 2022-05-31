Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet flights for Tuesday, May 31

The airline said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

EasyJet said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Tuesday, May 31) at Gatwick Airport.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Tuesday, May 31) at Gatwick Airport. Picture by Hollie Adams/Getty Images

Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 9am)

9.10am – easyJet flight to Amsterdam – EZY8870

10.30am – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY702

11.10am – easyJet flight to Venice – EZY8065

11.35am – easyJet flight to Budapest – EZY8424

11.40am – easyJet flight to Copenhagen – EZY8270

11.45am – easyJet flight to Valencia – EZY8224

11.55am – easyJet flight to Copenhagen – EZY8266

11.55am – easyJet flight to Milan-Linate – EZY8202

12.10am – easyJet flight to Rijeka – EZY8112

1.10pm – easyJet flight to Sofia – EZY8974

2pm – easyJet flight to Athens – EZY8082

5.05pm – easyJet flight to Biarritz – EZY8318

7.10pm – easyJet flight to Preveza – EZY8370

9.05pm – easyJet flight to Luxembourg – EZY8250