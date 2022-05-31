Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet flights for Tuesday, May 31

The airline said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.
EasyJet said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Tuesday, May 31) at Gatwick Airport.
Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 9am)
9.10am – easyJet flight to Amsterdam – EZY8870
10.30am – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY702
11.10am – easyJet flight to Venice – EZY8065
11.35am – easyJet flight to Budapest – EZY8424
11.40am – easyJet flight to Copenhagen – EZY8270
11.45am – easyJet flight to Valencia – EZY8224
11.55am – easyJet flight to Copenhagen – EZY8266
11.55am – easyJet flight to Milan-Linate – EZY8202
12.10am – easyJet flight to Rijeka – EZY8112
1.10pm – easyJet flight to Sofia – EZY8974
2pm – easyJet flight to Athens – EZY8082
5.05pm – easyJet flight to Biarritz – EZY8318
7.10pm – easyJet flight to Preveza – EZY8370
9.05pm – easyJet flight to Luxembourg – EZY8250
9.45pm – easyJet flight to Cologne – EZY8530
