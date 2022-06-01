Gatwick Airport: All the cancelled easyJet flights for Wednesday, June 1

The airline said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.
EasyJet said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.
SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded so far today (Wednesday, June 1) at Gatwick Airport.
Gatwick cancellations - across all terminals (from 9am)
10.45am – easyJet flight to Munich – EZY6436
11.05am – easyJet flight to Edinburgh – EZY6474
11.10am – easyJet flight to Venice – EZY6424
11.35am – easyJet flight to Bologna – EZY6416
11.45am – easyJet flight to Valencia – EZY8224
12.10pm – easyJet flight to Ljubljana – EZY8422
12.45pm – easyJet flight to Barcelona – EZY8572
1.10pm – easyJet flight to Sofia – EZY8974
1.35pm – easyJet flight to Prague – EZY8994
2pm – easyJet flight to Catania – EZY8566
2.50pm – easyJet flight to Brindisi – EZY8374
3.50pm – easyJet flight to Funchal – EZY8136
4.10pm – easyJet flight to Amsterdam – EZY8876
5.20pm – easyJet flight to Krakow – EZY8514
5.25pm – easyJet flight to Geneva – EZY8477
8.15pm – easyJet flight to Pristina – EZY6488
9.50pm – easyJet flight to Belfast City – EZY704
READ THIS: Gatwick Airport queues update – Wednesday, June 1