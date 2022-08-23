Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Twenty-six easyJet flights have been grounded so far today [Tuesday, August 23]. Thirteen arrivals and 13 departures have been cancelled, out of a total of 180 easyJet flights scheduled for today.

A spokesperson for the airport said the flights were cancelled due to a staff shortage in air traffic control.

Earlier this year, the airport announced it will moderate its rate of growth for July and August by forcing airlines to cancel 4,000 summer flights.

Gatwick believes this action will then allow airlines to fly and manage more predictable and reliable flight programmes for the rest of the peak school summer holiday period.

The airport is ‘temporarily moderating’ the number of summer flights from 900 flights a day to 850 in August, according to the BBC.

This is so ‘passengers experience a more reliable and better standard of service’, Gatwick says.

SussexWorld has complied a list of flights that have been grounded and delayed so far today (Tuesday, August 23) at Gatwick Airport.

All information correct at time of publication. Visit www.gatwickairport.com/flights to see the most up-to-date information.

Arrivals across all terminal for Tuesday, August 23 (as of 10am:)

No flights have been cancelled arriving into Gatwick Airport, as of 10am this morning.

Departures across all terminals for Tuesday, August 23 (as of 10am:)

10.10am – easyJet flight to Belfast Intl – EZY841 – DELAYED 2.40pm

11.10am – easyJet flight to Jersey – EZY893 – DELAYED 12.10pm

11.15am – WestJet flight to Vancouver – WS023 – DELAYED 12pm

11.30am – Wizz Air flight to Rome – W65781 – DELAYED 12.10pm

12.10pm – easyJet flight to Palma Mallorca – EZY8625 – DELAYED 12.40pm

12.50pm – easyJet flight to Bourgas – EZY8389 – DELAYED 2.55pm

1.45pm – easyJet flight to Bodrum – EZY8835 – DELAYED 3.15pm

2.20pm – easyJet flight to Belfast Intl – EZY835 – DELAYED 2.45pm