Gatwick Airport: British Airways to axe 10,300 more flights until end of October

British Airways has been one of the airline’s worst-hit by post-pandemic staff shortages that have resulted in the cancellation of a swathe of flights.

The cancellations affect Gatwick, Heathrow and City airports but long-haul flights will be unaffected by the announcement.

The latest announcement comes ahead of the Friday (July 8) deadline set by the Government to allow an ‘amnesty’ on airport slot rules.

British Airways will cut a further 10,300 short-haul flights from its schedule between August and the end of October. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

The proposed regulations will enable airlines to plan ahead and deliver a realistic summer schedule that minimises disruption at the airports.

This is being provided as an exceptional measure, while industry makes progress in recruiting necessary staff.

A British Airways spokesperson said: "The government recently decided to give the whole industry slot alleviation to minimise potential disruption this summer.

"While taking further action is not where we wanted to be, it's the right thing to do for our customers and our colleagues.

"This new flexibility means that we can further reduce our schedule and consolidate some of our quieter services so that we can protect as many of our holiday flights as possible.

"While most of our flights are unaffected and the majority of customers will get away as planned, we don't underestimate the impact this will have and we're doing everything we can to get their travel plans back on track.