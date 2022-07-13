The plans, incorporated into the airport’s extensive proposals, would see the development of two new flyovers separating local traffic from airport traffic, as well as improvements to the Longbridge roundabout in Horley, to add capacity and ease traffic flow.

The first flyover is planned for the South Terminal roundabout, taking through-traffic above the existing roundabout by raising the M23 Spur/Airport Way, similar to that connecting Manor Royal and Three Bridges.

The second new development would be at the North Terminal roundabout, where new entry and exit points are proposed. The improved roundabout would provide direct access, via a signalised junction, from the airport onto the A23 southbound towards Crawley, reducing u-turning at the Longbridge roundabout.

Gatwick Airport’s ongoing consultation, includes amended plans to improve three major local road junctions to support its proposals to bring its Northern Runway (pictured) into regular use. Picture by Steve Robards

Gatwick’s plan also includes a new flyover to carry westbound traffic from Airport Way (from the South Terminal and M23) to the A23 towards Horley. This would mean local traffic between the M23 and Horley could bypass the North Terminal roundabout.

The final development would be at the Longbridge roundabout in Horley, where the A23 London Road meets Povey Cross Road, the A217 and A23 Brighton Road. Gatwick’s proposals include providing full-width lanes throughout the junction, improved pedestrian crossings and extra capacity on exit and entry lanes.

Further improvements are proposed via the widening of the M23 Spur, Airport Way, A23 London Road and A23 Brighton Road, while additional changes to walking and cycling routes to both terminals are being integrated into the plans to provide better, more attractive routes supporting active travel to and from the airport.

Tim Norwood, chief planning officer, Gatwick Airport said: “The airport’s Northern Runway plans will support the airport’s sustainable growth, improve resilience and in turn help generate 18,400 additional jobs.

“While this is fantastic news for the local region and economy, we appreciate local residents will have concerns around the additional traffic this could create on our roads.

“We expect to continue to increase the already high percentage of passengers and staff who travel by public transport, but some road improvements will still be necessary, as local traffic is expected to increase as well as airport-related trips.

“Following our initial consultation last autumn, we have listened to feedback and made some changes to our highways plans. These proposals will not only increase capacity, but will also provide significant improvements to traffic flow around the airport and for local residents accessing the M23 and Horley, resulting in a far superior local road network.”

An animation detailing Gatwick’s road network plans can be viewed on Gatwick Airport’s website.

Gatwick is already incredibly well-connected by public transport links, with 48 per cent of passengers travelling by rail, bus or coach in 2019. Gatwick is targeting an increase to 60 per cent alongside Northern Runway growth, considerably higher than any other major UK airport.

Work is currently progressing on significant multi-million-pound improvements to Gatwick Airport railway station, which is on track to be completed in 2023.

The upgrades will relieve crowding, improve accessibility and reduce delays, with the station concourse doubling in size, the widening of platforms and the introduction of five new lifts, eight new escalators and new stairways.

Gatwick is running a six-week focused public consultation on the changes to its highway improvement proposals, which closes on Wednesday, July 27. Materials to support Gatwick’s latest consultation – along with details of how to respond - are available on gatwickairport.com/futureplans.