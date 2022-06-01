TUI, along with other airlines easyJet and Vueling, have cancelled flights in the last few days and all have made local and national headlines as customers have missed their flights and have waited for more than two hours baggage claim.

TUI cancelled three flights on Saturday at Gatwick and one cancellation on Monday.

A spokesperson said: “We would like to apologise to customers who have experienced flight delays and cancellations in recent days and understand that many of our customers have been looking forward to their holiday with us for a long time.

Gatwick Airport

“We can confirm we had three cancellations at London Gatwick on Saturday 28 May, and one cancellation on Monday 30 May but have no further planned cancellations.

"Customers affected by the flight cancellations will receive a full refund for their holiday, as well as an extra gesture of goodwill. Customers impacted in the next 14 days will also receive information on how to apply for compensation in line with regulations.

“We would like to reassure our customers that cancellations of this nature are extremely rare and would like to thank them for their patience and understanding.”

Airlines have struggled with big queues for check-in. Here is TUI’s advice on how to make the bag drop easy – https://www.tui.co.uk/destinations/info/bag-drop-made-easy?vlid=tuigreenstrip53