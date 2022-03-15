Gatwick Airport welcomes removal of Covid-19 travel restrictions

The Government announced yesterday (Monday, March 14) that it will remove the remaining restrictions on international travel for all passengers ahead of the Easter holidays.

From 4am on Friday, March 18, all Covid-19 travel restrictions will be lifted, including the Passenger Locator Form for arrivals into the UK, as well as all tests for passengers who do not qualify as vaccinated. This change removes the need for unvaccinated passengers to take a pre-departure test and a Day 2 post arrival test.

The Government will maintain a range of contingency measures in reserve which would enable it to take swift and proportionate action to delay any future harmful variants of Covid-19 entering the UK. These measures will only be implemented in extreme circumstances.

The decision to remove all Covid-19 travel restrictions in the UK has been hailed as ‘very welcome news’ by Gatwick Airport. Picture by Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A Gatwick Airport spokesperson said: "The removal of all remaining travel restrictions, including the irritating Passenger Locator Form, is very welcome news, particularly as it comes just ahead of the busy Easter holiday period.

"Although we hope the Government will accelerate their engagement with other countries to coordinate more consistent, uniform international entry requirements, Gatwick is looking forward to a busy summer and is encouraging travellers to book early to avoid disappointment.

"Our airlines have some great deals available to popular destinations in Europe and also further afield, including the Caribbean, America, Canada and the Gulf and we will reopen our South Terminal shortly to meet the expected strong demand for travel this summer and beyond."

The UK Health Security Agency will continue to closely monitor the prevalence and spread of harmful variants and keep international data under review.

While there will be no border health measures on arrival in the UK from March 18, other countries are at different stages in the pandemic and many still require passengers to comply with requirements.

Travellers should continue to check GOV.UK travel guidance including Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) travel advice to keep up to date with other countries’ entry requirements.