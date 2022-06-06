Gatwick Airport: Wizz Air's statement on flight cancellations and options for passengers affected

Wizz Air are one of many airlines, including easyJet, having to cancel flights due to staff shortages.

The travel industry has suffered from operational instability since flights and airports have returned to normal after the pandemic.

Gatwick Airport

A spokesperson for Wizz Air said: “We are so sorry that too many of our passengers are being subjected to current delays and, in some cases, cancellations.

"Across the travel industry Wizz Air and every airline is doing as much as we all can to help as many passengers as possible reach their destinations in time and with minimal delay.

"However, amongst other issues causing operational instability throughout the travel industry, there is a widespread shortage in staff, in particular within air traffic control, ground operations and baggage handling, security and across airports.

“Wizz Air has increased direct communications with all our customers through text, email and phone calls to ensure - as much as possible – that they are best informed of any changes in our services. Booking directly on wizzair.com or the WIZZ app - as opposed to other online booking platforms - remains the best way to ensure we reach our customers more quickly.

“Our sincere apologies to those customers whose travel plans have been affected as we do understand how disappointed they are, particularly when so many people want and deserve to travel the world again. We are trying everything we can to offer them a range of options so that they can travel including alternative flights with Wizz Air, a full refund or 120% in airline credit (both of which we aim to process within a week).”

easyJet said about 24 flights a day from Gatwick would be cancelled between Saturday, May 28 and Monday, June 6.

easyJet said the cancellations were necessary ‘to provide reliable services over this busy period’.