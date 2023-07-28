NationalWorldTV
Gatwick’s North Terminal evacuated after fire alarm set off: travellers complain about ‘massive queues’ on social media

Frustrated travellers at Gatwick Airport have taken to Twitter this morning (Friday, July 28) to complain about ‘massive queues’.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 28th Jul 2023, 10:06 BST

The airport confirmed on social media that London Gatwick’s North Terminal had to be evacuated ‘for a short time’ due to a fire alarm being activated.

A Gatwick spokesperson said on Twitter at 8.11am: “As always, safety and security are our number one priorities. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience.”

They added: “The Departure Lounge was evacuated for a short time due to a fire alarm activation but passengers have returned. Staff are working hard to process passengers as quickly as possible.”

Gatwick airport confirmed on social media that the North Terminal has to be evacuated 'for a short time' this morning (Friday, July 28)Gatwick airport confirmed on social media that the North Terminal has to be evacuated 'for a short time' this morning (Friday, July 28)
One annoyed traveller said at 7.20am: “Sort the massive queues in Departures out in North Terminal. Not moved for an hour, no one knows what queue is Premium, or normal, it is now queuing so badly, no one can get in or out, this is a safety hazard. Luckily we are British & queuing at present in order!”

Another traveller said: “Can’t imagine how awful it would be if that was a real fire. People couldn’t move.”

Another said at about 7am: “My family are due to catch a flight in an hour instead they’ve all been told to go outside following fire alarms.”

However, some passengers tweeted messages of support, with one user saying: “Thanks to Gatwick North Terminal staff for efficiently moving people through security after the firealarm.”

