Govia Thameslink Railway release CCTV footage of incidents involving buggies in Sussex and Surrey to highlight importance of safety at stations

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR) has released CCTV footage of three incidents involving buggies in Sussex and Surrey to highlight the importance of safety at train stations, and to remind customers how to safely navigate train stations when travelling with children and buggies.

The CCTV footage shows incidents at Portslade and South Croydon stations where empty pushchairs roll on to the tracks, and a parent falling onto the platform when leaving a train with a buggy at Gatwick Airport station.

Already this year, 13 safety incidents involving children have been recorded at GTR stations when boarding and alighting trains, and last year there were 36 incidents.

Fortunately, none of the incidents that GTR has released resulted in major physical injuries but as the footage shows, some could have had a much more serious outcome.

GTR colleagues helping customers at Gatwick Airport following a buggy incident. Picture contributed

The most common cause of boarding and alighting accidents was parents alighting forwards and the wheels getting caught in the gap.

The second most common cause was insufficient supervision of the child stepping on or off the train.

In addition to boarding and alighting incidents, GTR also sees instances of parents with young children not using the wide aisle gate when entering or exiting stations.

GTR says it has seen an increase in incidents involving children year-on-year in the first quarter of this year.

As part of its Rail Safety Week activity (June 16 to 22), GTR wants to prevent these incidents, particularly over the summer months as more people travel with children, by highlighting the importance of safe pushchair and buggy use on station platforms.

To support the message GTR is also giving out 840 Arlo’s Adventure Rail Safety books from the stations where the most children travel from and those where GTR have had the highest number of child boarding and alighting accidents.

GTR is reminding all passengers to:

Hold tight to young children when boarding and alighting

Ensure children are strapped into buggies before boarding & alighting

Apply brakes on buggies when stationary on platforms

Keep hold of pushchairs at all times, especially on platforms

Stay behind the yellow line and remain alert when trains are approaching.

Samantha Facey, health, safety and security director at GTR, said: “We know how challenging travelling with young children can be, and we want to help families feel safe and supported every step of the journey.

“These incidents are a reminder of how important it is to stay vigilant – especially when using buggies on platforms or getting on and off trains.

“We’re asking everyone travelling with little ones to take a moment to plan ahead, hold on tight, and use the wide gates where possible.

“A little extra care can go a long way in keeping you and your children safe.”