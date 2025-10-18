Hastings Bonfire event: Buses are replacing trains in East Sussex town as engineering works clash with annual celebrations

Railway engineering works are taking place on the same day as Hastings’ annual bonfire event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hastings Police said those attending the bonfire night should be aware of the following updates affecting travel and access:

“Road closures: Certain roads will be closed – plan your route in advance.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Rail disruption: Engineering works mean buses will replace trains to Hastings.”

Buses are replacing trains between Bexhill and Hastings / Ore / Ashford International on Saturday and Sunday (October 18 & 19).

Routes affected are between London Victoria / Brighton and Hastings / Ore as well as Eastbourne and Ore / Hastings / Ashford International.

A Southern Rail travel notice read: “Engineering work is taking place between Bexhill and Hastings / Ore, closing all lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All day on Saturday and Sunday no trains will run between Bexhill and Hastings / Ore / Ashford International.

Hastings Railway Station. Photo: Google Street View

“Replacement buses will run between: Bexhill and Hastings / Ore; Bexhill and Ashford International calling at all stations except Three Oaks; Hastings and Rye at all stations including Three Oaks.”

Those planning to use the train are advised to ‘check before you travel’.

Major engineering works will close the railway again between Hastings, Bexhill and Tunbridge Wells for nine days this October half-term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Buses will replace Southern trains between Bexhill and Hastings and Southeastern trains between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings from October 25 to November 2.

You can plan your journey using the National Rail Enquiries journey planner at https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/journey-planner/.

Southern Rail added: “For helpful advice if you need to travel on a rail replacement service, including accessibility and bicycle information, please use our rail replacement services page.

“You can find the pick-up and set-down location of rail replacement services by checking station signage or by searching for your station on our find a station page.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Please be advised that replacement vehicles may be busier than usual, and you should allow extra time for your journey.”

If you are delayed by 15 minutes or more, you will be entitled to compensation. To make a claim, visit: www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/delay-repay-compensation