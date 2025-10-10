A Southern train at Hastings station

Major engineering works are taking place later this month, meaning no trains will run between Tunbridge Wells, Bexhill and Hastings for nine days.

Southern and Southeastern said they are reminding passengers to plan ahead this October half-term if travelling on the routes.

Buses will replace Southern trains between Bexhill and Hastings and Southeastern trains between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings for all nine days between Saturday, October 25 and Sunday, November 2.

Both companies said a major programme of improvement work will see engineers use the time to deliver a wide range of essential upgrades to improve the safety and performance of the railway.

Jenny Saunders, Southern’s customer service director, said: “The line between Eastbourne and Ashford provides important connectivity for the towns along its route, and these works will help ensure the infrastructure stays reliable for years to come.

“There is never a good time to close the railway, but we will have plenty of staff, and buses, to help passengers complete their journey.”

David Davidson, chief operating officer for Southeastern, said: “We’d like to thank passengers for their patience while we carry out this essential work.

“We’ve invested significantly in the Hastings line in recent years to address challenges that go back to the line’s construction over 170 years ago, and the work we are doing at the end of October is part of our continued commitment to improving journeys for passengers.

“We know that closures are disruptive, and we’re doing everything we can to keep people moving with replacement buses and clear travel information. In addition, our integrated railway means we can also take the opportunity to do other work, including refurbishing the footbridge at West St Leonards stations, at the same time to further minimise future disruption.

“We know from previous experience that carrying out work over consecutive days allows us to do more work, more efficiently and with less overall impact on our customers.”

The train operators said in two tunnels near St Leonards Warrior Square station, brickwork will be repaired and drainage upgraded to stop leaks damaging railway equipment within the ‘Bo Peep’ and Hastings tunnels.

During this time, the footbridge at nearby West St Leonards station will also be refurbished.

Nearly a kilometre of old rails, sleepers and ballast will be replaced between Etchingham station and Mountfield tunnel and the ballast, the stones that form the track bed, is being replaced between Castle Bridge and Riverhall, helping to reduce faults and delays, they added.

The operators said at Frant station and Wadhurst tunnel, engineers will improve reliability by refurbishing the moveable rails, known as switches, that allow trains to change path. The track circuits, the part of the signalling system that detects a train’s location, will also be replaced.

Vegetation will be cleared and rock anchors added to the cutting slope on the approaches to the Mountfield tunnel.

Between Strawberry Hill and Frant station, and from Crowhurst station to Mountfield tunnel, overgrown vegetation will be cleared to keep track safe from debris and falling trees.

A replacement bus service will operate between Tunbridge Wells and Hastings, and between Bexhill and Hastings.

Ticket acceptance at no extra cost is also available for Southeastern customers from Hastings/Ore to Ashford International, and on high-speed services between Ashford International and London St Pancras.

From Stonegate, Wadhurst or Frant, passengers can use the Southern route from Uckfield.

Trains will run between Hastings and Ashford International and between Bexhill and Brighton/London.

Replacement buses will run between Bexhill and Hastings/Ore.

On Monday to Friday trains between Brighton and Bexhill will call additionally at Pevensey & Westham, Cooden Beach and Collington.

Full details of the alternative travel advice is available on the Southeastern and Southern websites.

In addition to the nine-day closure, on Saturday, October 11 and Sunday, October 12 and Saturday, October 18 and Sunday, October 19, buses will also replace trains between Bexhill and Ashford International.

There will also be a bus replacement on the Southeastern route as follows:

- October 11 - Buses will replace trains between Battle and Hastings

- October 12 - Buses will replace trains between Robertsbridge and Hastings

- October 18 - Buses will replace trains between Battle and Hastings

- October 19 - Buses will replace trains between Battle and Hastings