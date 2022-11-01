Police said emergency services were called to Old London Road at around 5.35pm to reports of a collision between a car and a pedestrian.

A Sussex Police spokesperson confirmed: “A seven-year-old boy was taken to hospital with minor injuries.”

Part of the A259 experienced disruption and heavy traffic on Monday evening after the incident was reported.

Stagecoach South East said Ore Village is closed due to a collision

Advertisement Hide Ad

At 5.55pm Stagecoach South East announced on their Twitter profile: “Ore Village is closed due to an RTC (Road Traffic Collision). Services 22 & 100 are diverting via Clifton Road. Service 31 is diverting via Halton Flats then double running to Malvern Way via Parker Road.”

AA Traffic News is now showing that the area is back to normal.