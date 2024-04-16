Watch more of our videos on Shots!

AA Traffic News at www.theaa.com/route-planner/route said the A2100 Junction Road is shut both ways from B2093 The Ridge to Whitworth Road.

A message on www.stagecoachbus.com confirmed: “Junction Road in Hastings is closed until Friday 19th April due to a burst water main. As a result of this road closure Service 29 is diverting via Harrow Lane and Sedlescombe Road North in both directions.

“Customers usually boarding / alighting at the Stops opposite & adjacent to Maplehurst Road will need to use the stops opposite and adjacent to Harrow Lane Post Office. Other services may experience delays due to heavy traffic on Sedlescombe Road North.