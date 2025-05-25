Hastings town centre road closed

By Richard Gladstone
Published 25th May 2025, 07:51 BST
Updated 25th May 2025, 09:26 BST

A road in Hastings town centre is closed to traffic due to works being carried out.

Queens Road closed on Saturday (May 24) and will be shut until Monday, June 2.

Stagecoach said buses that run in that road will be diverted while the closure is in place.

On its website, Stagecoach said: “Queens Road in Hastings will be closed to traffic from Saturday, May 24 until Monday, June 2 due to works being carried out by Southern Gas Networks.

Queens Road, Hastings. Picture: Google Street ViewQueens Road, Hastings. Picture: Google Street View
Queens Road, Hastings. Picture: Google Street View

“As a result of this road closure buses will be diverted via South Terrace, Braybrooke Road and Bethune Way in both directions between Priory Meadow and the Park Gates.

“There will be no buses to stops at Morrisons or Stonefield Road.

“We regret any inconvenience caused as a result of this road closure, Please follow @StagecoachSE on X for regular service updates.”

