Haywards Heath drainage improvement works disruption will last until September

Drainage improvement works in Haywards Heath are set to take place until Monday, September 4.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Jul 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 27th Jul 2023, 14:32 BST

West Sussex County Council said the works, which started on Monday, July 24, aim to improve Lewes Road and Franklynn Road.

The council said that the existing highway drainage has ‘exceeded its lifespan’ and is starting to fail, which means flooding happens outside of Princess Royal Hospital in the bus lay-by.

The council said the drainage will be replaced with ‘additional gullies’ installed to let water to drain effectively and reduce future risk of flooding. Full information on the closure can be found on one.network.

West Sussex County Council said the existing highway drainage has 'exceeded its lifespan' and flooding happens outside of Princess Royal Hospital in the bus lay-by. Photo: Google Street ViewWest Sussex County Council said the existing highway drainage has 'exceeded its lifespan' and flooding happens outside of Princess Royal Hospital in the bus lay-by. Photo: Google Street View
West Sussex County Council said the existing highway drainage has 'exceeded its lifespan' and flooding happens outside of Princess Royal Hospital in the bus lay-by. Photo: Google Street View
Cllr Joy Dennis, cabinet member for Highways, said: “To minimise disruption to residents and those using the roads, no roads will be closed during the works, but traffic management will be in place which will impact on access to the Princess Royal Hospital. Please bear this in mind when attending any appointments at the hospital.

“The work will be taking place in the bus lay-by outside of the hospital which may also require the bus stop to be temporarily re-located during this time, but it will stay within the immediate vicinity.”

The council said the work will take place during the day to minimise noise disruption for residents. But they said traffic management will need to remain on the carriageway overnight due to the open excavations.

A council spokesperson said: “The works are in line with our Council Plan aim of supporting a sustainable and prosperous economy through providing a safer, more efficient and overall resilient transport network.”

