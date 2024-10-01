Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sussex Police said a man was arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a serious collision near Newhaven.

Police are now appealing for witnesses and information.

They said officers and emergency services attended the scene on the A26 at South Heighton at about 6.30am on Sunday, September 29.

A Sussex Police spokesperson said: “The collision involved a black Audi A3 and a black Kia Sorento.

“The driver of the Audi, a 20-year-old man from Peacehaven, was arrested on suspicion of drink driving, and was taken to hospital for treatment. Meanwhile the driver of the Kia, a 45-year-old man from Horam, was also taken to hospital for treatment.

“Police are investigating, and have appealed for witnesses or anyone with relevant information to come forward. In particular, they would like to speak to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage of the vehicles in the area at the time of the collision or just before. Information can be reported to Sussex Police online, quoting serial 245 of 29/09.”