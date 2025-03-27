Heathrow Express offers passengers one-way ticket between London Paddington and Heathrow for just £10

By booking 45 days or more in advance, passengers can snap up a one-way ticket for just £10 and enjoy a 15-minute, non-stop journey between London Paddington and Heathrow Airport.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

No traffic jams, no crowded tubes – just a fast, comfortable, premium service at an affordable price.

These bargain fares aren’t a limited-time deal. Available all year round, Heathrow Express offers smart travellers a reliable and affordable way to save on travel costs without compromising on speed or comfort.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Whether heading off on a business trip, a weekend getaway, or a long-haul family holiday, passengers can expect spacious seating, free Wi-Fi, and plenty of secure luggage space, offering the fastest, smoothest, and most stress-free journey to or from Heathrow Airport.

Heathrow Express is offering advance tickets for just £10 – making it one of the cheapest and fastest ways to get to a London airport. Picture contributed

Aoife Considine, business lead at Heathrow Express, said: “We know every penny counts when travelling.

“That’s why we’re committed to offering an affordable way to get to and from Heathrow, without having to compromise on quality.

“It’s all the perks with none of the premium price, and a no-brainer for anyone looking to save both time and money on their travels”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heathrow Express is a premium non-stop train service between London Paddington to Heathrow Terminals 2 and 3 with an extra six minutes to Terminal 5 and a free transfer available to Terminal 4.

With its electric trains taking 15 minutes, it provides the fastest, most reliable and sustainable way to travel to and from UK’s hub airport.

As a dedicated airport service, it also offers passengers an easy and comfortable way to travel with its spacious cabins designed to provide extra capacity for luggage.

Tickets are available exclusively online or via the Heathrow Express mobile app, and with no set travel time, you can hop on any train on your booked day.

But act fast – the further in advance you purchase, the cheaper the ticket.

Start your trip the smart way – book early, save big, and enjoy a premium journey for a bargain price.