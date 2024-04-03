Heavy traffic after A27 collision in Worthing

A collision has been reported on the A27 in Worthing.
Sam Morton
By Sam Morton
Published 3rd Apr 2024, 15:10 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

AA Traffic News has reported that the A27 Sompting Bypass is partially blocked eastbound – with queuing traffic, as a result.

A traffic notice read: “Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road (Lyons Farm Traffic Lights) and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner). Average speed 15 mph.”

Earlier today, a serious multi-vehicle collision was reported on the A27 in East Sussex.

Children were among the patients taken to hospital after the collision at Patcham.

Related topics:A27East SussexPatcham

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.