Heavy traffic after A27 collision in Worthing
A collision has been reported on the A27 in Worthing.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
AA Traffic News has reported that the A27 Sompting Bypass is partially blocked eastbound – with queuing traffic, as a result.
A traffic notice read: “Delays of three minutes and delays increasing on Upper Brighton Road Westbound between A27 Upper Brighton Road (Lyons Farm Traffic Lights) and A27 Warren Road (Offington Corner). Average speed 15 mph.”
Earlier today, a serious multi-vehicle collision was reported on the A27 in East Sussex.
Children were among the patients taken to hospital after the collision at Patcham.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.