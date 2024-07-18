Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Passengers across the country will have better train services thanks to a new transport bill set out in the King’s Speech.

The Passenger Railway Services (Public Ownership) Bill has been introduced to Parliament today (July 18).

The bill is a landmark change that will allow the Government to bring rail passenger services back into public ownership, amending legislation to make appointing a public sector operator the default.

Transport Secretary Louise Haigh said: “This is a clear signal of intent. Rail reform is at the heart of this King’s Speech.

“As Passenger-in-Chief, I said we’d move fast and fix things and that’s exactly what we’re doing with this weighty, radical legislative agenda.

“Our transport system is broken, but today’s bill will pave the way for better trains that work for everyone, no matter where you live.

“After years of inefficiency, we’re two weeks in and the first steps towards rail reform are being taken today. Change starts now.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Our railways are essential in ensuring connectivity for all kinds of people across the country and unlocking their full potential is essential to growing the economy and lowering emissions from transport.

“The privatisation model is failing passengers day-in, day-out. Publicly-owned passenger rail will put an end to years of waste and fragmentation on our railways and establish a more efficient, higher quality and reliable service.”

“The new laws will ensure rail services are run with the passenger put first.

“With five bills, transport has the biggest legislative agenda, with plans to deliver the biggest overhaul to transport in a generation.

“The transport bills set out in the King’s Speech will be essential to delivering the Prime Minister’s missions for Government, and will be mission critical for kickstarting economic growth, unlocking opportunities across the country, and accelerating to net zero.

“The commitments also see the Transport Secretary delivering on her strategic priorities set out last week.”