Landslip between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport blocks northbound rail lines

By Matt Pole
Published 27th Jan 2025, 14:25 GMT
Updated 28th Jan 2025, 13:25 GMT
A landslip between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport means some northbound lines are blocked, according to Southern.

As a result, Southern and Thameslink services may be delayed by up to 10 minutes or revised.

Gatwick Express services are suspended in both directions. You can instead use alternative Southern services or Thameslink services from East Croydon, at no additional cost.

If you're heading to Gatwick Airport for a flight, plan to allow an extra 30 minutes for your journey.

A landslip between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport means some northbound lines are blocked, according to Southern. Picture courtesy of Govia Thameslink RailwayA landslip between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport means some northbound lines are blocked, according to Southern. Picture courtesy of Govia Thameslink Railway
A landslip between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport means some northbound lines are blocked, according to Southern. Picture courtesy of Govia Thameslink Railway

The disruption is expected to last until the end of the day today (January 28), Southern added.

A statement posted on Southern’s website said: “Some lines between Three Bridges and Gatwick are blocked.

“You can still use your normal route to travel, but you may need to change trains throughout your journey, and it may take at least 10 minutes longer than usual to reach your destination.

Trains which usually run between Bedford and Three Bridges will now run between Bedford and Gatwick Airport.

“Please change at Gatwick Airport for onward travel option towards Three Bridges.

“Please check journey planners and station information boards before you travel, and allow extra time to reach your destination.”

Live departure boards can be found here.

You can view a live map of the network here, and you can also see an alternative route guide here.

If you're travelling in the London area, you can plan journeys on alternative routes by using the TfL Journey Planner here.

You can also use the National Rail app to find up-to-date information.

A Southern spokesperson added: “A landslip has been reported between Three Bridges and Gatwick Airport which has blocked one of the available lines between these stations.

“Trains can continue to run on the remaining available line, however, this may lead to delays as trains wait to pass through the area.

“Some trains running in the opposite direction may run at reduced speeds through the area for safety reasons.

“Landslips can happen for several reasons, including severe weather.

“We're working with Network Rail to ensure repairs at this landslip site are carried out as quickly and safely as possible.”

