Southern Rail announced this afternoon (Wednesday, July 5) that there were no trains running between Dorking and Horsham following a landslip.

Southern Rail has now said that the line will reopen soon but at 3.46pm the company said on Twitter: “Trains can’t run on the line towards Horsham as it’s unsafe at this time.”

At 4pm Southern announced: “No trains can run between Dorking and Horsham until further notice. Some London Victoria to Horsham (via Dorking) services will instead go via Three Bridges and will form the train back to London Victoria from Horsham, via Dorking. Please check your journey before you travel at nationalrail.co.uk.”

The company said people could use their tickets for no extra cost on Great Western Railway between Dorking Deepdene and Gatwick Airport. From there people could take alternative Southern or Thameslink trains to Horsham. They warned that journeys were likely to take up to 60 minutes longer and said people can check their route at southernrailway.com.