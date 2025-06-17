Traffic has been down to one lane on the A24 in Findon since the early part of the week, which has resulted in lengthy delays for motorists.

A spokesperson for the water company explained on Tuesday morning (June 17): “Our teams are working to repair a leak in Findon, Worthing.

“We’re sorry for any disruption this is causing, we expect this work to last up to three days.”

Southern Water confirmed on Thursday afternoon (June 19) that the ‘job is completed’ and the traffic lights were ‘removed this morning’.

Between April 2024 and April 2025, Southern Water teams ‘repaired more leaks than ever before’. As many as 20,820 leaks were found and fixed, with the company ‘ramping up our resources’ to continue this work.

