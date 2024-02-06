Lewes MP attends meeting about road safety in Ditchling: residents urged to take part in consultation
and live on Freeview channel 276
Ditchling Parish Council held the event on Saturday, February 3, at Ditchling Village Hall, which featured an exhibition of proposals from a recent traffic study.
Residents could view options for improving road safety after concerns were raised about HGVs driving through the village, speeding vehicles and protecting pedestrians.
Mrs Caulfield said: "I would like to congratulate Ditchling Parish Council for taking an active role in pursuing road safety initiatives for the parish. I would encourage any residents of Ditchling to take part in their consultation so that your views are heard.”
The parish council’s consultation on traffic management in Ditchling is open until February 19. People can share their views at www.surveyhero.com/c/3g7ewfuy. The parish council’s proposals include: the introduction of gateway features at the entrances of the village, traffic calming measures, safer crossings for pedestrians, moveable speed indicator devices and an extended 20mph zone.