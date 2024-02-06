Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ditchling Parish Council held the event on Saturday, February 3, at Ditchling Village Hall, which featured an exhibition of proposals from a recent traffic study.

Residents could view options for improving road safety after concerns were raised about HGVs driving through the village, speeding vehicles and protecting pedestrians.

Lewes MP Maria Caulfield attended a meeting about Ditchling road safety at Ditchling Village Hall on Saturday, February 3

Mrs Caulfield said: "I would like to congratulate Ditchling Parish Council for taking an active role in pursuing road safety initiatives for the parish. I would encourage any residents of Ditchling to take part in their consultation so that your views are heard.”