NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Live

LIVE: Travel updates as Littlehampton collision closes A259

A collision involving two vehicles has closed the A259 in Littlehampton.

By Sam Morton
Published 31st Mar 2023, 13:28 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 13:56 BST

The A259 is closed both ways between the Bridge (Tesco) roundabout and Benjamin Gray Drive crossroads – and will be for ‘at least two more hours’, according to Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee.

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has sent multiple crews to Bridge Road after a two-vehicle collision.

"The road is currently closed," a statement on social media read. "Please find alternative routes."

Sussex Roads Police officer Tom Van Der Wee wrote on Twitter: "We're on scene at a two vehicle road traffic collision in Littlehampton with South East Coast Ambulance and West Sussex Fire." Photo: @PCTomVanDerWee
Stay tuned for live updates as they happen.

LIVE: Travel updates as Littlehampton collision closes A259

Full fire service statement

We have received a full statement from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service about the ongoing incident

A spokesperson said: “We are currently at the scene of a road traffic accident in Bridge Road, Littlehampton, involving two vehicles.

“Joint Fire Control mobilised fire engines from Littlehampton and Bognor Regis to the scene along with the Heavy Rescue Tender from Worthing.

“Sussex Police and the South East Coast Ambulance Service are also in attendance.

“The road is currently closed. Please find alternative routes.”

Residents share travel updates on Facebook

One resident has reported on Facebook that ‘every road within five miles is blocked’. Another added that it has taken two hours so far to travel from Arundel to Littlehampton.

A third person wrote: “Found this out when we reached the Kingley Gate traffic lights. Got turned down to Wick but that came to a standstill before we reached the road to come back up to the station. Then headed for Arundel but came to a standstill on the Ford road at both ends. Finally reached our home on Climping Park one hour later.”

Bus company suspends services in and out of Littlehampton ‘until further notice'

Road will be closed for ‘at least two more hours'

‘Please find alternative routes’

An AA Traffic map shows that Bridge Road in Littlehampton is blocked. There is now ‘stop-start’ traffic on the A259 both ways from B2187 Bridge Road to Eldon Way.

Congestion is backing up to Flansham easbound. Motorists are also seeing delays on routes through Arundel.

AA Traffic map shows extent of travel delays
AA Traffic map shows extent of travel delays
AA Traffic map shows extent of travel delays

Everything we know so far:

https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/major-a259-delays-as-littlehampton-collision-closes-main-road-firefighters-join-large-emergency-response-4087686

Good afternoon.

We will bringing you live updates following a serious colliison in Littlehampton.

According to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, crews are at the scene of a road traffic collision in Bridge Road, involving two vehicles.

“The road is currently closed,” a statement on social media read. “Please find alternative routes.”

Sussex Police and South East Coast Ambulance Service are also at the scene.

Read more: https://www.sussexexpress.co.uk/news/major-a259-delays-as-littlehampton-collision-closes-main-road-firefighters-join-large-emergency-response-4087686

