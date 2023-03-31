One resident has reported on Facebook that ‘every road within five miles is blocked’. Another added that it has taken two hours so far to travel from Arundel to Littlehampton.

A third person wrote: “Found this out when we reached the Kingley Gate traffic lights. Got turned down to Wick but that came to a standstill before we reached the road to come back up to the station. Then headed for Arundel but came to a standstill on the Ford road at both ends. Finally reached our home on Climping Park one hour later.”