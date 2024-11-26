London Gatwick airport: Norse Atlantic Airways launches early Black Friday sale - and travellers can unlock more savings with special code

Black Friday has landed early at Norse Atlantic Airways, bringing travellers the year's most exciting flight deals | Picture: Norse

Black Friday has landed early at Norse Atlantic Airways, bringing travellers the year's most exciting flight deals to and from London Gatwick.

Whether you're dreaming of a sun-soaked beach getaway in Florida, an unforgettable safari adventure in South Africa, or a city escape to Europe, Norse Atlantic Airways has you covered with spectacular discounts to fuel your love for travel. With flights starting from as low as $129 one-way, the Norse Black Friday Sale offers affordable fares to iconic destinations worldwide.

And that's not all! Travelers can unlock even more savings with the promo code BFRIDAY, enjoying an additional 10% discount on Classic fares and 15% off Flextra fares.

The sale is valid for a limited time on new bookings made at flynorse.com, with limited availability.

One-way fares including taxes and fees starting from:

US:

Miami (MIA) to Oslo (OSL) – from $149

New York (JFK) to London (LGW) – from $159

Miami to London (LGW) – from $159

Orlando (MCO) to London (LGW) – from $139

Las Vegas (LAS) to London (LGW) – from $129

New York (JFK) to Berlin (BER) – from $199

New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) – from $149

New York (JFK) to Rome (FCO) – from $139

Miami to Berlin (BER) – from $169

UK:

London (LGW) to New York (JFK) – from £190

London (LGW) to Miami (MIA) – from £190

London (LGW) to Orlando (MCO) – from £190

London (LGW) to Las Vegas (LAS) – from £239

London (LGW) to Cape Town (CPT) – from £285

For more deals visit https://flynorse.com/en-US.