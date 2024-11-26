London Gatwick airport: Norse Atlantic Airways launches early Black Friday sale - and travellers can unlock more savings with special code
Whether you're dreaming of a sun-soaked beach getaway in Florida, an unforgettable safari adventure in South Africa, or a city escape to Europe, Norse Atlantic Airways has you covered with spectacular discounts to fuel your love for travel. With flights starting from as low as $129 one-way, the Norse Black Friday Sale offers affordable fares to iconic destinations worldwide.
And that's not all! Travelers can unlock even more savings with the promo code BFRIDAY, enjoying an additional 10% discount on Classic fares and 15% off Flextra fares.
The sale is valid for a limited time on new bookings made at flynorse.com, with limited availability.
One-way fares including taxes and fees starting from:
US:
Miami (MIA) to Oslo (OSL) – from $149
New York (JFK) to London (LGW) – from $159
Miami to London (LGW) – from $159
Orlando (MCO) to London (LGW) – from $139
Las Vegas (LAS) to London (LGW) – from $129
New York (JFK) to Berlin (BER) – from $199
New York (JFK) to Paris (CDG) – from $149
New York (JFK) to Rome (FCO) – from $139
Miami to Berlin (BER) – from $169
UK:
London (LGW) to New York (JFK) – from £190
London (LGW) to Miami (MIA) – from £190
London (LGW) to Orlando (MCO) – from £190
London (LGW) to Las Vegas (LAS) – from £239
London (LGW) to Cape Town (CPT) – from £285
For more deals visit https://flynorse.com/en-US.