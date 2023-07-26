But this week there has been significant delays and some cancellations to flights at London Gatwick airport – and there are a number of factors as to why this is happening. Forty of Gatwick’s 405 scheduled flights were cancelled on Monday [July 24] due to air traffic control issues. Thunderstorms across Europe, coupled with wildfires tearing through Greece, led to restrictions on all flight routes.

Air traffic control restrictions are put in place to manage and smooth out the safe flow of aircraft flying to and from disrupted airspace across Europe. And as well as that, there are multiple factors are causing airspace restrictions across Europe, including industrial action, staff shortages, the war in Ukraine and poor weather. London Gatwick also has more flights to Europe than any other UK airport and can be impacted disproportionately by disruption on the continent.

Picture: Steve Robards/SussexWorld

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Heavy air traffic control restrictions were put in place for much of the day (24 July) due to poor weather across large parts of Europe. This issue was compounded by an unforeseen issue in London Gatwick's control tower, which reduced the number of available air traffic controllers.

“Unfortunately, these factors combined and caused significant delays and some cancellations. We would like to apologise to any passengers who were inconvenienced by this disruption.”

Speaking to the Independent, a National Air Traffic Services spokesperson said: “Air-traffic control restrictions were put in place yesterday evening due to poor weather across Europe and a short notice staffing issue affecting our air-traffic control team at Gatwick airport.

